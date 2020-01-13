Site C Project sees decrease in employment during month of November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of November 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Project saw a decrease from 4,823 in October to 4,650 in November.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,445 which is 74 percent of the workers.

Out of those 3,445 workers, 771 or 20 percent represented the Peace River Regional District which is down from October’s numbers of 864.

The total number of apprentices employed on the project had decreased from 209 in October to 162 in November.

The number of Indigenous people working on the Project also saw a decrease from 428 in October to 376 in November.

Women working on the Project saw a decrease from 510 in October to 466 in November.