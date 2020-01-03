Sports

Skate with the Huskies at Pomeroy Sport Centre on January 12

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be returning once again to the Pomeroy Sport Centre for ‘Skate with the Huskies’ on Sunday, January 12.

You can enjoy a pancake breakfast in the second-floor meeting room from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Breakfast items will be served by volunteers and will cost $1.00 per item with all proceeds going to support the Huskies.

Following the breakfast, you can hit the ice at 12:00 p.m. when the PETRONAS free skate starts on the Oval and skate with the Huskies until 1:00 p.m.

It is to note that hockey sticks are not permitted on the Oval.

‘Skate with the Huskies’ is Sunday, January 12, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can visit the City of Fort St. John Recreation’s Facebook page.

