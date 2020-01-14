Small power outage affecting Edgewood Trailer Park

Update – A BC Hydro crew has been assigned to the outage as of 7:50

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting a small power outage is affecting customers in the Edgewood Trailer Park between Taylor and Fort St. John.

The outage is only affecting 74 customers, but with the temperature near minus 30, it won’t take long before residents start to feel the effects of the outage.

- Advertisement -

The outage started at 7:13 p.m. according to Hydro and as of 7:30 p.m., a crew had not been assigned to fix the outage. There is no estimate on when power will be restored and the cause is under investigation.

For updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages