Snowfall warning issued for BC Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Peace Region.

According to Environment Canada, an approaching winter storm will spread snow to the B.C. Peace Friday.

Snow at times heavy will begin Friday morning across the B.C. Peace region. Snowfall amounts near 10 cm are generally expected, however, the snow will be heavier near the Rockies, including Chetwynd and Hudson Hope, where 20 cm are forecast. Snow will continue through Friday night then should end shortly past midnight.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.