Snowfall Warning issued for Fort St John and North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Fort St. John and the North Peace.

According to Environment Canada, an intense low-pressure system will move onto the central coast of B.C. Friday evening and then cross the northern interior tonight. North of the low, heavy snow is expected.

Over B.C. North Peace River, snow will begin this evening and 10 cm is expected before ending early Saturday morning.

A snowfall warning has also been issued for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit DriveBC.ca.