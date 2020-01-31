NewsRegional

Snowfall Warning issued for Highway 97 and Pine Pass

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.

According to Environment Canada, an intense low-pressure system will move onto the central coast of B.C. today, Friday, and then cross the northern interior tonight. North of the low, heavy snow of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

Over Pine Pass, snow will begin later this afternoon and 10 cm is expected before ending early Saturday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit DriveBC.ca.

