Snowfall warning issued for Northern Interior and Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Northern Interior and the Pine Pass.

According to Environment Canada, an approaching winter storm will spread snow to the northern interior tonight through Friday.

Snow at times heavy will begin this evening across the Bulkley Valley, McGregor, and Williston regions. Snow will continue through Friday with snowfall amounts of up to 20 to 25 cm by Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Highway 97 – Pine Pass will see snow beginning tonight with up to 20 cm of snow by Friday evening.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.