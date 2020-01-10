Snowfall warning issued for Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.

A weather system will bring heavy snow to Prince George and up into the Williston region. That means Highway 97 between Prince George and Chetwynd could see 10-20 cm of snow by Friday evening.

For current road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2020-01-10 12:37 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning continued for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)



Current details:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected by this evening.

A Pacific weather system will continue to bring periods of heavy snow to the Prince George, Stuart-Nechako, and Williston regions today. Heavy snow is also expected over Highway 97- Pine Pass.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

