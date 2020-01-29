Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Pine Pass.

Snow is expected to start overnight Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. The forecast calls for anywhere from 10 to 15 cm of snow with a chance that the snow could be mixed with rain Wednesday afternoon.

Issued at 2020-01-29 00:53 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A frontal system moving across BC will spread snow to Highway 97 – Pine Pass beginning overnight. The snow is expected to be heaviest through the morning hours. Additionally, strong winds giving blowing snow may further reduce visibility.

The heavy snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries in the afternoon. Warm air moving into the region could also result in flurries becoming mixed with rain showers in the afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.