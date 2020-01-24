South Peace SPCA seeking public assistance for care of injured dog

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The South Peace Branch of the BC SPCA is seeking the public’s help with covering medical costs for Brownie, who is being treated for a gunshot wound that fractured the shinbone in his right hind leg.

According to the SPCA, the six-year-old border collie and St. Bernard mix is going in for surgery to remove the fragment of the bullet in his leg and repair the fractured bone.

The SPCA says the vet estimates that Brownie’s wound is at least a week old, which means this poor dog has been in agony for days.

The cost of care for Brownie is expected to reach approximately a little over $6,000.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can call the South Peace SPCA at 250-782-2444.