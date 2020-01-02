FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Spinners & Weavers are hosting St. Distaff’s Day at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.

In the middle ages, St. Distaff’s Day would traditionally mark the first day of work for women of all classes to resume their spinning after the twelve days of Christmas. Spinning would involve using a distaff, a staff that held flax, tow or wool for spinning and a drop spindle.

Come to the Museum on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm to learn about the techniques of spinning and weaving, try a drop spindle and discover the history of this celebration.

There is free admission to the event and donations welcome.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE or call 250-787-0430 for more information.