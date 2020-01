FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stage North is holding another Casting Call for an upcoming show in April.

Members of Stage North share they are having another round of open auditions for its Murder Mystery.

Auditioner’s do not need to have anything prepared as pieces will be provided to read.

- Advertisement -

Auditions will be held on Thursday, January 23rd from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Stage North is located at 11520 Northern Lights Drove (formerly the East Bypass Rd) Fort St John.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE