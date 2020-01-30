State of Northern Economy ‘mixed’ according to latest report

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Development has released its 2019 State of the North Economic Report.

According to Northern Development, the report highlights a wealth of new data on Northern B.C.’s key sectors, including regional profiles.

The report, which was independently researched by MNP, indicates the short-term outlook for the northern economy is mixed as the region welcomes significant energy investment from Site C and LNG Canada, but is challenged with a deepening decline in the interior forest sector.

The report also points out that the unemployment rate in the region remains 1.1 percent higher in Northern B.C. than the B.C. total, but is still relatively low at 5.8 percent overall.

When it comes to a 20-year outlook, the report suggests Northern B.C. will see a slower population growth.

The full report can be found on Northern Development’s website.