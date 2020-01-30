NewsRegional

State of Northern Economy ‘mixed’ according to latest report

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Oilpatch downturn – five years and still counting – PSAC Forecast update

CALGARY, A.B. - The Petroleum Services Association of Canada has released its first update to the 2020 Canadian Oilfield...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Senior Housing Society hair salon seeks volunteers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Senior Housing Society (NPSHS) hair salon is in need of volunteers to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

State of Northern Economy ‘mixed’ according to latest report

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development has released its 2019 State of the North Economic Report. According to Northern Development,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Development has released its 2019 State of the North Economic Report.

According to Northern Development, the report highlights a wealth of new data on Northern B.C.’s key sectors, including regional profiles.

The report, which was independently researched by MNP, indicates the short-term outlook for the northern economy is mixed as the region welcomes significant energy investment from Site C and LNG Canada, but is challenged with a deepening decline in the interior forest sector.

- Advertisement -

The report also points out that the unemployment rate in the region remains 1.1 percent higher in Northern B.C. than the B.C. total, but is still relatively low at 5.8 percent overall.

When it comes to a 20-year outlook, the report suggests Northern B.C. will see a slower population growth.

The full report can be found on Northern Development’s website.

Advertisement
Previous articleCommunity Services gave a Capital Project update to City Council
Next articleNorth Peace Senior Housing Society hair salon seeks volunteers

More Articles Like This

Oilpatch downturn – five years and still counting – PSAC Forecast update

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - The Petroleum Services Association of Canada has released its first update to the 2020 Canadian Oilfield Services Activity Forecast. According to PSAC,...
Read more

North Peace Senior Housing Society hair salon seeks volunteers

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Senior Housing Society (NPSHS) hair salon is in need of volunteers to help. The hair salon program, has...
Read more

Community Services gave a Capital Project update to City Council

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the last Committee of the Whole meeting Community Services gave an update on the Capital Project progress to...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing man

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 36-year-old Daniel Campbell. According to RCMP, Campbell was last seen in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv