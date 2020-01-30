Task force proposes technology, innovation to grow BC’s agriculture sector

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – British Columbia’s Food Security Task Force has provided recommendations to the Government outlining new ways to use technology and innovation to strengthen B.C.’s economy and the agriculture sector, today and for generations to come.

According to Premier John Horgan, the recommendations released by the Food Security Task Force will help grow more food and more jobs in B.C.’s strong agriculture sector.

One of the recommendations includes using technology and innovation to increase competitiveness, efficiency and profitability.

The three-member task force was led by Peter Dhillon as chair, with Arvind Gupta and Lenore Newman and was mandated to make recommendations that support food security and the economic growth of B.C.’s agricultural sector.

The full Food Security Task Force report can be found on the Province’s website.