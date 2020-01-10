Taylor Curling Club to host Bonspiels this January and February

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Club has a couple of bonspiels coming up for the months of January and February.

Taking place on January 24 to the 26 is the Taylor Mens Bonspiel.

This Bonspiel will feature a Saturday night dinner and dance with music provided by the Sweetwater Band.

Registration for the Mens Bonspiel is $200.00 per team and the deadline to enter is January 23.

Then from February 28 to March 1, the Taylor Curling Club will be hosting the Taylor Ladies Bonspiel.

The theme for this Bonspiel is things the start with the letter “E”.

This Bonspiel will also feature a Saturday night dinner and dance with music provided by the Sweetwater Band.

Registration for the Ladies Bonspiel is $200.00 per team.

To register for the Mens Bonspiel, you can call Anthony at 250-793-6950, and to sign up for the Ladies Bonspiel, you can call Jen at 250-261-2478.