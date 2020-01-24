Sports

Taylor Curling Club to host upcoming Bonspiels

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Club has a couple of upcoming bonspiels.

Taking place this weekend is the Taylor Mens Bonspiel.

This Bonspiel will feature a Saturday night dinner and dance with music provided by the Sweetwater Band.

Registration for the Mens Bonspiel is $200.00 per team and the deadline to enter is today, January 23.

Then from February 28 to March 1, the Taylor Curling Club will be hosting the Taylor Ladies Bonspiel.

The theme for this Bonspiel is things the start with the letter “E”.

This Bonspiel will also feature a Saturday night dinner and dance with music provided by the Sweetwater Band.

Registration for the Ladies Bonspiel is $200.00 per team.

To register for the Mens Bonspiel, you can call Anthony at 250-793-6950, and to sign up for the Ladies Bonspiel, you can call Jen at 250-261-2478.

