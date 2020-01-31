Sports

Team Tardi falls to Team Montgomery in fifth game at BC Men’s Junior Curling Championship

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sterlington Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are currently in Cranbrook for the B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championship.

This morning, Friday, January 31, Team Tardi played their fifth game of the Championship against Team Montgomery.

In this draw, Team Mongomery held an early lead over Team Tardi, eventually beating Tardi and knocking them out of the B bracket with a score of 7-5.

So far, Team Tardi has a record of 3-2 since starting at the Championship on Tuesday.

Up next, Team Tardi will be playing tonight, at 7:00 p.m., as they take on Team Dangerfield in the C bracket.

Full curling results can be found on the Curl B.C. website.

The B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championship runs now until February 2 at the Cranbrook Curling Club.

