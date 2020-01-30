Sports

Team Tardi has record of 2-1 so far at BC Men’s Junior Curling Championship

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sterlington Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are currently in Cranbrook for the B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championship.

So far, Team Tardi, with skip Tyler Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Jordan Tardi and lead Alex Horvath, have a record of 2-1.

On Tuesday, during their first game of the Championship, Team Tardi managed to beat Aaron Thompson’s team 10-1 to advance to round two in the A bracket.

Then for their second game on Wednesday morning, Tardi would take on Dean Joanisse’s team.

Despite a great effort, Tardi would fall 8-7 to Team Joanisse.

In the third game, on Wednesday afternoon, Team Tardi would manage to improve their record as they would win 7-3 over Team Salviulo.

Up next, Team Tardi will be taking on Team Richard for their fourth game of the Championship at 12:00 p.m. PST.

The B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championship runs now until February 2 at the Cranbrook Curling Club.

