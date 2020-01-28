Team Tardi in Cranbrook this week for BC Men’s Junior Curling Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, will be in Cranbrook this week as they compete in the B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championship.

Team Tardi, with skip Tyler Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Jordan Tardi and lead Alex Horvath, are no strangers to pressure, having been to more than one junior world championship.

Tyler and Sterling were at three world championships, winning gold at two of them, Jordan went twice and won gold before aging out and Alex joined the team last year for their gold medal win in 2019.

Team Tardi was one of the province’s Canadian Team Ranking System top performers in 2019-20, which means they earned more points than any other B.C. team in competition throughout the season. The majority of the players from those teams are also under the age of 25.

However, they will be up against some of the most seasoned competitors in the sport, competitors that are used to winning a B.C. final, such as defending champions Team Cotter.

The B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championship takes place from January 28 to February 2 in Cranbrook.