Team Tardi sets record at 3-1 after Thursday’s win at BC Men’s Junior Curling Championship

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sterlington Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are currently in Cranbrook for the B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championship.

As of Thursday afternoon, January 30, Team Tardi, with skip Tyler Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Jordan Tardi and lead Alex Horvath, have a record of 3-1.

On Tuesday, during their first game of the Championship, Team Tardi managed to beat Aaron Thompson’s team 10-1 to advance to round two in the A bracket.

Then for their second game on Wednesday morning, Tardi would take on Dean Joanisse’s team.

Despite a great effort, Tardi would fall 8-7 to Team Joanisse.

In the third game, on Wednesday afternoon, Team Tardi would manage to improve their record as they would win 7-3 over Team Salviulo.

Then for their fourth game, on Thursday afternoon, Tardi took on Team Richard and managed to win with a score of 11-4.

Up next, Team Tardi will take on Team Montgomery on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

The B.C. Men’s Junior Curling Championship runs now until February 2 at the Cranbrook Curling Club.

