News

The Annual Walk and Swim Challenge Celebrates the BC Winter Games

By Tiffany Phelan

Must Read

NewsTiffany Phelan - 0

The Annual Walk and Swim Challenge Celebrates the BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - From January 2nd to February 13th, 2020, the annual walk and swim challenge has...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health accepting nominations for Community Health Stars program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health is accepting nominations for its monthly Community Health Stars program. According to Northern...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Job placement co-ordination offices opening to assist displaced forestry workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that job placement co-ordination offices will be...
Read more
Tiffany Phelan
Tiffany heads out each weekend in the Backcountry Community Cruiser visiting events in the North Peace. Let her know about your event.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – From January 2nd to February 13th, 2020, the annual walk and swim challenge has returned to honour the BC Winter Games coming back to Fort St. John.

The activity is meant to simulate travelling on foot around BC, to all the locations that have hosted the Winter Games in the past.

Although the distance is actually 22,490 km, the challenge has scaled this intense span back, creating a fun way to kick off the new year.

- Advertisement -

Each lap completed is equivalent to 100 km, therefore, participants have a total goal of 225 laps to reach the benchmark and be able to enter to win various prizes.

To register for this free event, those interested are required to check-in at either the Pomeroy Sports Center or the North Peace Leisure Pool (drop-in rates at the pool still apply.)

Following this, you will simply need to track the laps that you swim or run over the next month.

Advertisement

In addition to bringing the games some better-deserved attention, this event provides a unique way for families and individuals to get out of the house during this cold snap and burn off the cabin fever.

Previous articleNorthern Health accepting nominations for Community Health Stars program

More Articles Like This

Northern Health accepting nominations for Community Health Stars program

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health is accepting nominations for its monthly Community Health Stars program. According to Northern Health, the Community Health Stars...
Read more

Job placement co-ordination offices opening to assist displaced forestry workers

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that job placement co-ordination offices will be opening in five Interior communities...
Read more

Miscommunication led to three people turned away at pipeline checkpoint: RCMP

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — The RCMP says miscommunication led to three people being turned away at a checkpoint along a logging road leading to a work...
Read more

BCUC to hold draft report workshop for the Indigenous Utilities Regulation Inquiry

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The British Columbia Utilities Commission is holding a draft report workshop for the Indigenous Utilities Regulation Inquiry this Friday,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv