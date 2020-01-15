The Annual Walk and Swim Challenge Celebrates the BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – From January 2nd to February 13th, 2020, the annual walk and swim challenge has returned to honour the BC Winter Games coming back to Fort St. John.

The activity is meant to simulate travelling on foot around BC, to all the locations that have hosted the Winter Games in the past.

Although the distance is actually 22,490 km, the challenge has scaled this intense span back, creating a fun way to kick off the new year.

Each lap completed is equivalent to 100 km, therefore, participants have a total goal of 225 laps to reach the benchmark and be able to enter to win various prizes.

To register for this free event, those interested are required to check-in at either the Pomeroy Sports Center or the North Peace Leisure Pool (drop-in rates at the pool still apply.)

Following this, you will simply need to track the laps that you swim or run over the next month.

In addition to bringing the games some better-deserved attention, this event provides a unique way for families and individuals to get out of the house during this cold snap and burn off the cabin fever.