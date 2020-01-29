News

The city of Fort St. John continues to generate awareness with new park light-up

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

The city of Fort St. John continues to generate awareness with new park light-up

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The city of Fort St. John has promoted the awareness of causes in town...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Highway 97 closed between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd due to collision

CHETWYND, B.C. - DriveBC is reporting of vehicle collision between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd for 5.5...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Update on Land Transfers regarding Blueberry River First Nation made to Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Representatives of the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliations came before Council to present...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The city of Fort St. John has promoted the awareness of causes in town by lighting up City Hall and the Pomeroy Sports Complex yet now the city staff will use Centennial Park as the focus.

David Green the Recreation Programmer for the city of Fort St. John shared with Council in a presentation made on Monday, January 27th, 2020, many organizations request to participate in the colour light-ups and now with the addition of lighting to the stage at the Centennial Park, light-ups are being done differently.

Programable light-ups taking place at Centennial Park will decrease the cost for the city to operate as well as be able to provide more opportunities to assist groups and organizations.

- Advertisement -

For organizations to participate in the light-up, contact the Recreation Department.

 

Previous articleHighway 97 closed between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd due to collision

More Articles Like This

Highway 97 closed between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd due to collision

News Scott Brooks - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - DriveBC is reporting of vehicle collision between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd for 5.5 km, 33 to 39 km...
Read more

Update on Land Transfers regarding Blueberry River First Nation made to Council

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Representatives of the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliations came before Council to present an update on the Land...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male following collision

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit has arrested a man after responding to a two-vehicle collision earlier this week. On...
Read more

Fort St John Walk to End ALS immediately seeking Walk Coordinator for 2020 Walk

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Walk to End ALS has put out the call to recruit volunteers to help carry...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv