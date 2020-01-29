The city of Fort St. John continues to generate awareness with new park light-up

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The city of Fort St. John has promoted the awareness of causes in town by lighting up City Hall and the Pomeroy Sports Complex yet now the city staff will use Centennial Park as the focus.

David Green the Recreation Programmer for the city of Fort St. John shared with Council in a presentation made on Monday, January 27th, 2020, many organizations request to participate in the colour light-ups and now with the addition of lighting to the stage at the Centennial Park, light-ups are being done differently.

Programable light-ups taking place at Centennial Park will decrease the cost for the city to operate as well as be able to provide more opportunities to assist groups and organizations.

For organizations to participate in the light-up, contact the Recreation Department.