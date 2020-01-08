Three CPA students from Fort St John excel in National Exam

News

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three Chartered Professional Accountant students from Fort St. John have excelled in a national exam.

The three students from Fort St. John to have excelled in the national exam, known as the Common Final Examination, includes Sydney Gustafson, Adam Reid, and Jennifer Smook.

These three students passed their exams, along with approximately 1,000 other students from British Columbia.

The exam, written in September of 2019, was a multi-day national exam and was administered by the CPA Western School of Business.

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements.

The full list of CPA students from B.C. to pass the exam can be found on the CPA B.C. website.

