Today is the final day for Christmas Tree Drop Off

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today is the final day for the annual Christmas tree drop off.

Monday, January 13th, 2020, is the last day to bring your Christmas tree down to the green space between the museum and Parkour park in Centennial Park.

To access this area, use the road going to the museum.

City staff remind you to make sure all tree decorations have been removed, such as tinsel and plastic.

Collected trees will then be repurposed at the High On Ice Winter Festival, and composted afterwards.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE