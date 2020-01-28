NewsRegional

Top BC Health officials provide information regarding confirmed case of coronavirus

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Two of British Columbia’s top health officials confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Vancouver.

So far, the Province says there are is one diagnosed case of the virus in B.C., not multiple as said by rampant online speculation.

The person is a male in his forties and a resident in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. He travels regularly to China for work and was in Wuhan city on his most recent trip. He returned to Vancouver last week and had an onset of symptoms after his return.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, he followed public health messaging, contacted a primary health-care provider to notify them that he had travelled to Wuhan city, was experiencing symptoms and would be coming for assessment and care.

Public health officials are in regular contact with the individual and a small number of close contacts. He is in isolation at home.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the risk for the illness in B.C. is low.

The Centre says it has developed a diagnostic test for the virus and efforts are being made to make sure adequate medical supplies are in place.

Health officials say they will continue to monitor the situation.

