News

Tourmaline makes mattress donation to Women’s Resource Centre

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Joint statement on updates on the 2019 novel coronavirus in B.C.

VANCOUVER - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer (PHO), released a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on Urban Reserves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Blair Lekstrom frustrated by the outcome of his liaison position

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Blair Lekstrom expressed his frustration for the outcome of his Community Caribou Liaison appointment...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tourmaline Oil Corp recently donated new double mattresses to the Women’s Resource Centre.

The Women’s Resource Society received a donation of 12 new double beds from Tourmaline Oil Corp for the Sky’s Place Transitional Housing.

Lisa with the Women’s Resource Society shares the mattresses were purchased for a new camp that was being built and turns out the camp had already had a set of mattresses.

- Advertisement -

Curtis and his crew brought 12 beds to the Women’s Resource Society and 10 beds went to the Salvation Army, shared Lisa.

The residents are super appreciative of the new mattresses and the Women’s Resource Society is grateful for Tourmaline’s generosity.

 

Previous articleHuskies look to continue winning streak on the road this weekend
Next articleNew Research to Guide Disposal of Wastewater from Natural Gas Development in BC’s Northeast

More Articles Like This

Joint statement on updates on the 2019 novel coronavirus in B.C.

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer (PHO), released a joint statement regarding updates on...
Read more

Chamber of Commerce to host Luncheon on Urban Reserves

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon on Tuesday, February 4, at...
Read more

Blair Lekstrom frustrated by the outcome of his liaison position

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Blair Lekstrom expressed his frustration for the outcome of his Community Caribou Liaison appointment to Premier John Horgan regarding...
Read more

New Research to Guide Disposal of Wastewater from Natural Gas Development in BC’s Northeast

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Geoscience B.C. says it is starting a research project that will look at the disposal of wastewater from natural...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv