Tourmaline makes mattress donation to Women’s Resource Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tourmaline Oil Corp recently donated new double mattresses to the Women’s Resource Centre.

The Women’s Resource Society received a donation of 12 new double beds from Tourmaline Oil Corp for the Sky’s Place Transitional Housing.

Lisa with the Women’s Resource Society shares the mattresses were purchased for a new camp that was being built and turns out the camp had already had a set of mattresses.

Curtis and his crew brought 12 beds to the Women’s Resource Society and 10 beds went to the Salvation Army, shared Lisa.

The residents are super appreciative of the new mattresses and the Women’s Resource Society is grateful for Tourmaline’s generosity.