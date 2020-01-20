Travel Advisory issued for Highway 97; highway closed between Pine Pass and MacKenzie

UPDATE – Highway 97 is now closed between the Pine Pass and MacKenzie. A vehicle incident has occurred between Powder King Rd and Clearwater FSR for 1.1 km (3 to 1 km north of Pine Pass Summit). Estimated time of opening not available.

CHETWYND, B.C. – A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 97 from MacKenzie to near the Pine Pass summit.

The travel advisory has been issued due to freezing rain and the Ministry of Transportation says motorists should avoid travelling in the area unless absolutely necessary.

Travel advisory in effect due to freezing rain #BCHwy97 between #MackenzieBC junction at #BCHwy39 to 22km north of #PinePass do not travel unless absolutely necessary. https://t.co/ctGNcnKc7W — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 20, 2020

The freezing rain has been seen between Highway 39 and Clearwater FSR.

For updates on highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca