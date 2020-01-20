Home News Travel Advisory issued for Highway 97; highway closed between Pine Pass and...

Travel Advisory issued for Highway 97; highway closed between Pine Pass and MacKenzie

Adam Reaburn
A map of the area under a travel advisory - Drivebc.ca

UPDATE – Highway 97 is now closed between the Pine Pass and MacKenzie.  A vehicle incident has occurred between Powder King Rd and Clearwater FSR for 1.1 km (3 to 1 km north of Pine Pass Summit). Estimated time of opening not available.

CHETWYND, B.C. – A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 97 from MacKenzie to near the Pine Pass summit.

The travel advisory has been issued due to freezing rain and the Ministry of Transportation says motorists should avoid travelling in the area unless absolutely necessary.

The freezing rain has been seen between Highway 39 and Clearwater FSR.

For updates on highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

