Travel warning issued for Hwy 97 between Chetwynd and Prince George

By Scott Brooks

UPDATE – As of 3:00 p.m., the travel advisory has been rescinded.

CHETWYND, B.C. – DriveBC has issued a travel warning, on Wednesday, due to freezing rain between Chetwynd and Prince George.

According to DriveBC, the possibility of freezing rain to occur on the roads is great as it is raining at near-freezing temperatures.

DriveBC says travellers are being advised to exercise caution, be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, and consider alternate travel plans.

For more information and for up-to-date road conditions, you can visit Drivebc.ca.

