Trista Spencer named permanent Executive Director of United Way of Northern British Columbia

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Board of Directors announced that Trista Spencer will lead United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC) as a permanent Executive Director.

Spencer was named Interim Executive Director on August 1, 2019, and while being in an interim position she proved her extraordinary leadership qualities and showed her ability to bring people together. 

“The Board has complete confidence in Trista and we believe that her leadership, drive, and passion are keys to executing our strategy. Trista also has the full support of an amazing UWNBC Team and together, the Board is excited that Trista can lead this team towards achieving our vision of a Northern BC where everyone can achieve their maximum human potential through education, income stability, and healthy living”, said Sotirios Korogonas, United Way of Northern BC’s Board Chair. 

“I am truly honoured to take on this position and work alongside an amazing group of people who are passionate about helping the people of Northern BC. I’m excited about what we can do together to connect people with the resources they need and help the generosity of the North go to where it’s needed most. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to lead this incredible work,” said Trista Spencer, Executive Director, United Way of Northern BC. 

United Way of Northern BC aims to improve communities in Northern BC by connecting resources to local needs. UWNBC positively affects 1 in 3 people through their impact work in the region.

By empowering other non-profit agencies, engaging with community partners and advocating the unique needs of the Northern BC region. Engaging in the Day of Caring initiatives, and providing funding to other non-profits through their Community Investment & Impact Program. 

