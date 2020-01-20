NewsRegionalSite C

Trucks to begin hauling materials from West Pine Quarry for Site C Project

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released a public advisory regarding work as part of the Site C Project.

According to B.C. Hydro, starting this week, trucks will begin hauling riprap from West Pine Quarry, 75 km southwest of Chetwynd, to Halfway River, 40 km east of Hudson’s Hope.

B.C. Hydro says the riprap, consisting of rocky materials, will be used for the construction of the Highway 29 realignment at Halfway River.

Hauling will be taking place each week, Monday to Saturday, until the end of April 2020, with an average of 14 trips of haul per day.

B.C. Hydro is urging drivers to use caution as Site C Project traffic increases along Highways 97 and 29.

For further Site C Project work updates, you can visit the Site C Project website.

