UNBC engineer receives $1.9 million to study oil spill response

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – An engineer with the University of Northern British Columbia has received $1.9 million to study oil spill response.

Dr. Jianbing Li, an Environmental Engineering Professor at UNBC, is leading part of a national project to investigate improved methods to separate oil from water to make it more efficient and less costly to clean up marine oil spills. He will also conduct experiments to treat oily waste and convert it into useful energy.

According to the University, Fisheries and Oceans Canada pledged $1.9 million to fund the next stage of Li’s research through the multi-partner oil spill research initiative.

The project began last fall and Li and his collaborators spent the first year reviewing regulations and technologies and developing experiments.

Li says this research will enhance Canada’s response toolbox and will also assist in training the next generation of oil spill response professionals.