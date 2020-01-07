Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Unifor asks members from across Canada to support Regina refinery workers

By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Cold spell to hover over Fort St John and Peace Region until mid next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A cold spell is currently hovering over Fort St. John and the Peace Region. According...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 adds additional catchment area scenarios ahead of public meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding a special public board meeting on Monday, January...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta fires back at UN committee for criticism of energy megaprojects

EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta's energy minister says the United Nations is an unelected, unaccountable body that has no business...
Read more
Canadian Press

REGINA — The union representing hundreds of Regina Co-op oil refinery workers is asking locals from across Canada to send members to Saskatchewan as a show of solidarity.

Scott Doherty, executive assistant to Unifor’s national president, says the call-out could mean the arrival of hundreds of supporters.

More than 700 refinery workers have been off work for more than a month, after the company locked them out after the union issued a strike notice.  

- Advertisement -

Lana Payne, Unifor’s national secretary-treasurer, told workers on the picket line in -25 C weather that the union plans to escalate its campaign to get a deal with Co-op.

Doherty says the union will continue to ramp up its national boycott against the company and support secondary picketing in other locations across Western Canada.

The company says it’s committed to collective bargaining and is ready to resume negotiations with Unifor.

Co-op has been housing replacement workers on the refinery site and flying supplies in with a helicopter. Last month, it went to court and was granted an injunction that restricts how long pickets can block trucks entering and leaving the facility.

Both sides have been divided over issues surrounding the workers’ pension plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 7, 2020

The Canadian Press

Previous articleAlberta fires back at UN committee for criticism of energy megaprojects
Next articleAlberta fires back at UN committee for criticism of energy megaprojects

More Articles Like This

Cold spell to hover over Fort St John and Peace Region until mid next week

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A cold spell is currently hovering over Fort St. John and the Peace Region. According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug...
Read more

School District 60 adds additional catchment area scenarios ahead of public meeting

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding a special public board meeting on Monday, January 13, to determine changes to...
Read more

Alberta fires back at UN committee for criticism of energy megaprojects

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta's energy minister says the United Nations is an unelected, unaccountable body that has no business criticizing Canada's energy megaprojects. Sonya Savage,...
Read more

Alberta fires back at UN committee for criticism of energy megaprojects

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta's energy minister says the United Nations is an unelected, unaccountable body that has no business criticizing Canada's energy megaprojects. Sonya Savage, in a statement, says...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv