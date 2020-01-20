Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Unifor tries to shut down Regina refinery; Co-op says union breaking court order

By Canadian Press

Canadian Press

REGINA — The union representing more than 700 workers in a contract dispute at the Co-op oil refinery in Regina says it’s going to try to shut down the facility.

Unifor says replacement workers at the complex will be allowed to leave, but president Jerry Dias says the plan is to stop fuel from being transported out of the refinery.

Co-op says the union will be violating a court injunction if it blocks entrance points.

The Regina Police Service is asking motorists to avoid the area and say it will monitor the situation.

Last month, a judge ruled the union could stop vehicles trying to get in and out of the refinery for a maximum of 10 minutes so as to provide information on the dispute or until a driver declines the information.

Unifor members were locked out of the refinery in early December after the union voted in favour of a strike.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020

 

The Canadian Press


