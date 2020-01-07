News

Up coming Emergency Support Services volunteer meeting

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

Energy NewsBernard Suen - 0

Fort St. John Job Fair 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It's a brand new year, which means new opportunities here in the Peace. The Fort...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Annual moose winter tick surveillance program seeks input on survey

VICTORIA, B.C. - The BC Wildlife Health Program is asking for help assessing the effects of winter ticks on...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

SMITHERS, B.C. — A company building a natural gas pipeline though northwestern British Columbia says it could delay work in an area at...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first meeting for the Fort St. John Emergency Support Services volunteer team will be this Thursday.

During the event of an evacuation order, the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception may be activated. The ESS Reception Centre is managed by the municipality’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), but volunteers from the community operate it.

The Fort St. John Emergency Support Services (ESS) team meets once a quarter, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, attend a meeting or you can send an email to recreation@fortstjohn.ca for information and request sign up forms to complete and return.

- Advertisement -

Volunteer meeting dates and times as follows;

  • Thursday, January 9, 2020 – 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
  • Thursday, March 5, 2020 – 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
  • Thursday, June 4, 2020 – 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

For more information on training sessions; CLICK HERE

More information on Emergency Support Services; CLICK HERE

For a link to the FB Event page; CLICK HERE

Previous articleJanuary is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Next articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Will there be consultation this year?

More Articles Like This

Fort St. John Job Fair 2020

Energy News Bernard Suen - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It's a brand new year, which means new opportunities here in the Peace. The Fort St. John Job Fair is...
Read more

Annual moose winter tick surveillance program seeks input on survey

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The BC Wildlife Health Program is asking for help assessing the effects of winter ticks on the province's moose population as...
Read more

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — A company building a natural gas pipeline though northwestern British Columbia says it could delay work in an area at the centre of a dispute...
Read more

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - January is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and residents living with dementia are being encouraged to go public to help change...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv