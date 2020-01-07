Up coming Emergency Support Services volunteer meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first meeting for the Fort St. John Emergency Support Services volunteer team will be this Thursday.

During the event of an evacuation order, the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception may be activated. The ESS Reception Centre is managed by the municipality’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), but volunteers from the community operate it.

The Fort St. John Emergency Support Services (ESS) team meets once a quarter, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, attend a meeting or you can send an email to recreation@fortstjohn.ca for information and request sign up forms to complete and return.

Volunteer meeting dates and times as follows;

Thursday, January 9, 2020 – 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Thursday, March 5, 2020 – 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Thursday, June 4, 2020 – 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

For more information on training sessions; CLICK HERE

More information on Emergency Support Services; CLICK HERE

For a link to the FB Event page; CLICK HERE