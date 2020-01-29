Update on Land Transfers regarding Blueberry River First Nation made to Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Representatives of the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliations came before Council to present an update on the Land Transfer for Blueberry River First Nations.

Tara Forest the Regional Negotiator and Dale Morgan the Regional Executive Director for the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliations presented an update Monday, January 27th, 2020.

The presentation expressed this update did not include negotiations regarding Site C.

The Treaty Land Entitlement is a specific claim to settle a 100-yr old obligation and to right a historic wrong shared Forest. The Crown is legally obligated to resolve the Treaty Land Entitlement with BC being responsible for providing the land and Canada providing a settlement package for lost opportunity.

The claim also addresses the historic obligation for reserve land, that First Nations may purchase additional lands as well as Settlement and Lands Agreements.

Forest shared the Provincial Crown Treaty Land Entitlement settlement and agreement includes both Blueberry and Doig River First Nations as a package

The update is that the final Settlement and Lands Agreements are being negotiated and lands work is on-going including tenure holder, stakeholder and public engagement.

Forest shared they are still in the process of collecting information and two open houses have been scheduled in March for the areas in which encompass land that is of interest to the First Nations, in Charlie Lake and Red Creek.

To view the presentation; CLICK HERE