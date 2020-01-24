Volunteers needed to help conduct 2020 Homeless Count

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Following the 2018 Report on Homeless Counts in British Columbia, Homeless Counts are taking place in communities across the province in 2020.

Since Homeless Counts are being conducted across the province, the need for volunteers to help out with counting is great.

Homeless Counts provide important information on the estimated number, key demographics and service provision needs of those experiencing homelessness, both in Fort St. John and across the province.

According to organizers, being a volunteer involves attending a training session and conducting a brief anonymous survey with people who are experiencing homelessness during the count.

Training will be taking place on February 27, while the Homeless Count will be conducted on March 11.

To sign up and for more information, you can visit the Homeless Services Association’s website.