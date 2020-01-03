Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit looking to return stolen property

GRIMSHAW, A.B. – The RCMP’s Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit has seized a variety of stolen property and are looking to reunite it with the owners of the property.

According to RCMP, on December 18, following an investigation, a search warrant was executed at storage lockers in Grimshaw.

Police say a large amount of property was seized by the RCMP; most of it believed to be stolen.

Included in the seized property were eight bobcat tracks.

If you are the owner of the bobcat tracks or have been the recent victim of theft of industrial equipment, you are being asked to contact the Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit at 780-831-2382.