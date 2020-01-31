Wet’suwet’en agree to join the Province at a ‘Wiggus’ Table to resolve Coastal Gas Link project issues

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Premier’s Office and the Office of the Wet’suwet’en have both released statements regarding an agreement to join the Province at a discussion table in regards to the Coastal Gas Link project.

The Premier’s Office says they welcome Thursday’s announcement by the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs that they will join the Province of B.C. at a discussion table.

According to the Wet’suwet’en, the discussion table will be known as ‘Wiggus’ which is defined as “respect for all living-beings, starting with oneself”.

The Premier’s Office says the Wiggus/Respect Table is an opportunity for all parties to work in good faith towards de-escalation, and view this announcement as a positive sign that all involved are determined to find a peaceful resolution.

The Hereditary Chiefs say they maintain their commitment to peace and will pursue all avenues available to achieve a peaceful resolution.