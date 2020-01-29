Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club hosts first Snowshoe Hare Sprint

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club was host to the first annual ‘Snowshoe Hare Sprint’ on Saturday, January 25, at Beatton Provincial Park.

The Snowshoe Hare Sprint saw many skiers compete on a 400-metre route that ran from the stadium, up a short hill and down a moderate slope with a sharp turn into the stadium to the finish lanes.

This event also served as a trial run for when the Ski Club hosts cross Country skiing events at Beatton Provincial Park during the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

Here are the results for the top finishers of the Snowshoe Hair Sprint:

Finals Group A

1st Melvin Jarnagin

2nd Freyja Jarnagin

3rd Matt Jarnagin

4th Lucas Wuthrich

Finals Group B

1st Stella Jarnagin

2nd Jan Lloyd

3rd Benaiah Jarnagin

4th Jude Kress

Finals Group C

1st Isaiah Kress

2nd Ezra Jarnagin

3rd Jenny Lloyd

4th Michaela Schaeffer

Individual times can be found on the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club’s website.