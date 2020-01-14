Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club to host Snowshoe Hare Sprint

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club will be hosting ‘Snowshoe Hare Sprint’ on Saturday, January 25.

Taking place at Beatton Provincial Park, the Snowshoe Hare Sprint is a fun sprint, spectator-friendly event that is open to all skiers that are looking to have a fun time.

The Sprint is on a 400m route that runs from the stadium, up a short hill and down a moderate slope with a sharp turn into the stadium to the finish lanes.

The deadline to register for this event is January 21 and fees are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for kids.

The Snowshoe Hare Sprint is taking place on January 25, at 1:00 p.m., at Beatton Provincial Park.

For more information and to register, you can visit the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club’s website.