Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

White House proposes dramatic overhaul of environmental approval process

By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Coastal GasLink Statement on RCMP Criminal Investigation

CALGARY, AB - Coastal GasLink released a Statement on the RCMP's Criminal Investigation regarding security and safety concerns on...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to play at home and on road this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be at home and on the road...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Hospital welcomes new therapy dog visitation initiative

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital has introduced a new therapy dog visitation initiative in...
Read more
Canadian Press

WASHINGTON — The White House is promising sweeping changes to how major energy and infrastructure projects in the United States are evaluated for their potential environmental impact.

U.S. President Donald Trump says the planned overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, will streamline environmental approvals for major construction efforts like highways, airports, pipelines and power plants.

Trump did not specifically mention the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, but he has previously expressed support for the contentious, Canadian-led energy link between Alberta and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

- Advertisement -

The plan to extend and expand the existing Keystone pipeline network was effectively mothballed by the Obama administration in 2014, gradually becoming a cross-border flashpoint for the escalating climate change clash between environmentalists and the energy industry.

Trump twice signed approvals aimed at clearing the way for the project to proceed, once in 2017 and again in 2019, but it has been held up by various state court challenges and injunctions ever since.

Oil and gas advocates and trade unions alike have long cited the U.S. law as a cumbersome barrier to development; the proposed changes would dramatically shorten the list of projects requiring review and impose rigid timelines on assessments.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2020.

— Follow James McCarten on Twitter @CdnPressStyle

 

The Canadian Press

Previous articleDawson Creek RCMP request public’s help in locating wanted man
Next articleFort St. John Hospital welcomes new therapy dog visitation initiative

More Articles Like This

Coastal GasLink Statement on RCMP Criminal Investigation

News Tracy Teves - 0
CALGARY, AB - Coastal GasLink released a Statement on the RCMP's Criminal Investigation regarding security and safety concerns on the Morice West Forest Service...
Read more

Fort St. John Hospital welcomes new therapy dog visitation initiative

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital has introduced a new therapy dog visitation initiative in the Cancer and Hemodialysis units. RN...
Read more

Dawson Creek RCMP request public’s help in locating wanted man

News Tracy Teves - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for 21 charges including aggravated assault, discharge a firearm...
Read more

Avalanche deposit removal north of the Pine Pass Summit.

News Tracy Teves - 0
PINE PASS, B.C. - Drivebc has posted Highway 97 in both directions will be affected by Avalanche deposit removal north of the Pine Pass...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv