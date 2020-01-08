Will you take the plunge?

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – A new event has been added to the Hudson’s Hope Winter Carnival a polar plunge.

This is a free event with a non-perishable donation that will be collected on-site.

The plunge takes place Saturday, January 25, 2020, with registration starting at 12:30 pm at the Lynx Creek Boat Launch.

- Advertisement -

Hudson’s Hope Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance as well as North Peace Search and Rescue will be on-site for safety purposes will be on-site for first aid and bonfire purposes.

Donations collected will go to the Friends of Hudson’s Hope.

All participants will receive a free ‘I took the plunge’ t-shirt.

To view the Hudson’s Hope FB Page; CLICK HERE