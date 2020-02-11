News

11-year-old pedestrian hospitalized following Tuesday morning incident

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP attended the scene of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, Fort St. John RCMP say they responded to a report of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of 87 Avenue and 87 Street.

Once on the scene, Police determined that an 11-year-old pedestrian was struck while crossing the street. The child was then rushed to the hospital for unknown injuries.

At the time of the incident, RCMP say the vehicle was headed westbound and the driver of that vehicle remained at the scene to assist with the investigation.

A detour was set up as RCMP conducted the investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information or may have been a witness to this incident is being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

