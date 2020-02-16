News

16th Annual High on Ice Winter Festival kicks-off this Friday

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Centennial Park will be bustling this weekend for the 16th Annual High on Ice Winter Festival.

Festivities for the event will be kicking off on Friday, February 14, with the opening of the grounds and Ice Slides at 4:00 p.m., and Opening Ceremonies to follow at the Welcome Wall at 6:30 p.m.

Also taking place during the opening night will be Professional Ice Carving, live music and entertainment, along with activities for the kids.

Festivities will also be taking place across the City this weekend with activities such as free snowshoeing at Kin Park and Horse-drawn sleigh rides at Bert Ambrose Elementary.

The High on Ice Winter Festival takes place this Family-Day weekend, February 14 to the 17, at Centennial Park.

For more information and for a schedule, you can visit the City’s website.

