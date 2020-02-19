Home News 2020 B.C. Winter Games Schedule – Fort St. John

2020 B.C. Winter Games Schedule – Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 1,000 athletes from all over B.C. will be in Fort St. John this weekend for the B.C. Winter Games.

There are 15 sports being held at different venues around Fort St. John and one in Dawson Creek. All the events are free to attend.

The opening ceremonies will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the North Peace Arena. The event is free to attend, but you are encouraged to book your ticket in advance online at www.npcc.bc.ca.

Both the opening and closing ceremony will be streamed live at www.energeticcity.ca/live and on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook, Youtube and Twitter pages. The live stream has been made possible by Burger King.

Make sure to get out and cheer on all the athletes.

Below is a full schedule for the event (a detailed schedule for each event can be found here):

SportVenueThursday Feb 20Friday Feb 21Saturday Feb 22Sunday Feb 23
Opening CeremoniesNorth Peace ArenaDoors 6 p.m. - Event at 7 p.m.
ArcheryKids Arena Field House9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
BadmintonMargaret Ma Murray School8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Basketball-WheelchairDr. Kearney Middle School8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
BiathlonNorth Peace Rod and Gun Club8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
CurlingFort St. John Curling Club8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
DivingNorth Peace Leisure Pool8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Figure Skating (and Special Olympic)Taylor Arena10 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
GymnasticsNorth Peace Secondary School9:10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JudoBert Bowes Middle School7:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
KaratePomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Rhythmic GymnasticsDucan Cran Elementary9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
RingettePomeroy Sport Centre - West Rink7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Skiing-AlpineBear Mountain Ski Hill (Dawson Creek)9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Skiing Cross Country (and Para Olympic)Beatton Provincial Park10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Speed Skating (and Special Olympic)Pomeroy Sport Centre - East Rink9 a.m. to 4:11 p.m.9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.9 a.m. to 12:23 p.m.
Closing CeremonyNorth Peace Arena1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

