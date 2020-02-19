2020 B.C. Winter Games Schedule – Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 1,000 athletes from all over B.C. will be in Fort St. John this weekend for the B.C. Winter Games.

There are 15 sports being held at different venues around Fort St. John and one in Dawson Creek. All the events are free to attend.

The opening ceremonies will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the North Peace Arena. The event is free to attend, but you are encouraged to book your ticket in advance online at www.npcc.bc.ca.

Both the opening and closing ceremony will be streamed live at www.energeticcity.ca/live and on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook, Youtube and Twitter pages. The live stream has been made possible by Burger King.

Make sure to get out and cheer on all the athletes.

Below is a full schedule for the event (a detailed schedule for each event can be found here):

