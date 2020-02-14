2020 BC Winter Games commemorative pin designed by local Indigenous Youth

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – 9-year-old Aidyn Abel of the West Moberly First Nation was the winner of the indigenous pin design contest sponsored by Pembina for the BC Winter Games commemorative pin.

“The intent of the contest was to get local kids involved,” said Andy Ackerman, Recruitment Chair for the Friends of the Games Directorate.

Abel shared his idea came from the Twin Sisters mountains and his love of snowboarding. Originally, he wanted to draw snowboards, but when he found out that there was no snowboarding at the games, he decided to change them to skis. The BC Winter Games shares, Aidyn is an avid artist and likes to spend his free time drawing and snowboarding at Powder King.

On January 30 Aidyn presented the Chiefs and Council members of the Treaty 8 Tribal Association with a commemorative games pin. In attendance was Darren Snider, President and Dee-ann Stickle, Vice-President of the Fort St. John BC Winter Games Society. Presenting Aidyn with the winning prize was Jaimie Lawrence – Supervisor of Aboriginal Engagement for Pembina and Jeff Spenst – Pembina Operations Fort St. John.

Aidyn proudly gave a pin to Councillors Bradley Dokkie and Clarence WIllson of the West Moberly First Nation, Chief Trevor Makadahay and Councillors Garry Oker and Brittany Brinkworth of Doig River First Nation, Chief Kirk Tsakoza and Councillor Jacqueline Reno of Prophet River First Nation, Chief Ken Cameron and Councillors Justin Gauthier and Nathan Parenteau of Saulteau First Nation and Councillor Morgan Behn (Proxy Chief) of Fort Nelson First Nation.