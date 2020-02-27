2020 Coldest Night of the Year Walk this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) Walk is taking place this Saturday night.

FSJ Coldest Night of the Year Faye Anstey stopped by to talk about the Coldest Night Of the Year- Community Bridge Fundraiser event happening this Saturday.Register online now at www.cnoy.org or be at Northern Lights College to register at 4pm on Saturday. The walk begins at 5.For more info, check out https://cnoy.org/location/fortstjohnTo donate to Dub's campaign, visit https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?registrationID=4655017&langPref=en-CA Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Thursday, 27 February 2020

The national event took place on February 22nd, 2020 yet with the BC Winter Games in town organizers pushed the event to this weekend so everyone was able to attend.

The walk is an opportunity to fundraise for Community Bridge, a community-based charitable organization that offers a network of counselling and support services in the community. Services are professional, confidential, and provided free of charge to individuals, families, children, and youth.

If you are interested in participating in the event you can sign up HERE or you can register in person at the Northern Lights College (NLC) between 4 pm and 5 pm, where you will receive a toque and a chilli dinner after the walk for $25.

The walk starts at 5 pm at the NLC and walkers will travel down the bypass and walk down 100th to the North Peace Savings and Credit Union where there will be a stop to warm-up and have light refreshments before returning to the college for dinner.

