2020 Coldest Night of the Year Walk this Saturday

By Tracy Teves

2020 Coldest Night of the Year Walk this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) Walk is taking place this Saturday...
Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

OTTAWA — A Conservative MP is questioning whether rail blockades in Quebec and Ontario constitute acts of terrorism, which could allow...
The latest on protests across Canada in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia (All...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) Walk is taking place this Saturday night.

FSJ Coldest Night of the Year

Faye Anstey stopped by to talk about the Coldest Night Of the Year- Community Bridge Fundraiser event happening this Saturday.Register online now at www.cnoy.org or be at Northern Lights College to register at 4pm on Saturday. The walk begins at 5.For more info, check out https://cnoy.org/location/fortstjohnTo donate to Dub's campaign, visit https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?registrationID=4655017&langPref=en-CA

The national event took place on February 22nd, 2020 yet with the BC Winter Games in town organizers pushed the event to this weekend so everyone was able to attend.

The walk is an opportunity to fundraise for Community Bridge, a community-based charitable organization that offers a network of counselling and support services in the community. Services are professional, confidential, and provided free of charge to individuals, families, children, and youth.

If you are interested in participating in the event you can sign up HERE or you can register in person at the Northern Lights College (NLC) between 4 pm and 5 pm, where you will receive a toque and a chilli dinner after the walk for $25.

The walk starts at 5 pm at the NLC and walkers will travel down the bypass and walk down 100th to the North Peace Savings and Credit Union where there will be a stop to warm-up and have light refreshments before returning to the college for dinner.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

