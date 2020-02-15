2020 Fort St. John High on Ice Winter Festival Day 2 Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s day two of the annual High on Ice Winter Festival. There are a number of events happening on Saturday in Fort St. John to celebrate including the Mayors Carving Challenge, Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides, Free Snowshoeing, Soup Stock, Live Music and more.
See the full event schedule below.
Make sure to put on a few extra layers before heading out to the High on Ice Winter Festival. The forecast says the high will reach minus 10, but with the wind chill could it could feel more like minus 27 Saturday morning and minus 18 in the afternoon.
Make sure to follow the City of Fort St. John Recreation Page on Facebook for details on any event changes due to weather. For full event details visit the City’s website.
Saturday Schedule
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|Professional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & Bonfire
|Centennial Park
|All Day
|Curling Bonspiel – must pre-register
|Fort St. John Curling Rink
|9am-2pm
|Mayors Carving Challenge
|Centennial Park
|10am
|KEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural Space
|Centennial Park
|10am - 4pm
|Community Ice Carving Competition – must pre-register
|Centennial Park
|10am - 3pm
|“Conquer the Cold” Wim Hof Workshop – must pre-register
|9031 100th Ave
|10am - 2pm
|Free Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army Cadets
|Kin Park (96 Street Access)
|11am - 6pm
|Dodgeball Tournament – must pre-register
|Kids Arena Fieldhouse
|11am - 3pm
|Live Music
|Centennial Park Tents
|11am - 4pm
|Meet the SnowyDream Siberian Huskies
|Centennial Park
|11am - 3pm
|Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
|Bert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
|11am - 3pm
|NEAT Presents: Soup Stock – remember your mug and spoon!
|Centennial Park Tents
|12 - 2pm
|Engage Sport North: Obstacle Course
|Centennial Park
|12 - 4pm
|Face Painting - with Fancy Face and Funstastic Faces
|Centennial Park Tents
|5 - 8pm
|Live Music
|Centennial Park Tents
|5 - 8pm
|Pizza & Pint – with Beards Brewing (19+)
|Centennial Park Tents
|5:30pm
|Sunrise Rotary: Evening Under the Stars Gala – Tickets Required
|Pomeroy Hotel
|6pm
|Glow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies Fitness
|Beatton Provincial Park
|6pm
|Dinner & Dance with Sweetwater – Tickets Required
|Fort St. John Curling Rink
|7pm
|Laugh your Ice Off – Tickets Required
|Lido Theatre
|7:15pm
|Engage Sport North: Try Sledge Hockey & Broomball
|Pomeroy Sport Centre - West Rink
Sunday Schedule
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|Professional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & Bonfire
|Centennial Park
|8am - 3pm
|Backcountry Ice Fishing Derby – register on site
|Charlie Lake Rotary Boat Launch
|10am - 2pm
|Free Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army Cadets
|Kin Park (96 Street Access)
|11am - 3pm
|Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
|Bert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
|11am - 3pm
|FREE Bouncing Beans session
|Kids Arena Fieldhouse
|11am - 3pm
|Live Music in the Park
|Centennial Park Tents
|11 am
|Storywalk & Snowshoe – with FSJ Public Library
|Centennial Park
|12pm
|KEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural Space
|Centennial Park
|12-2:30 & 3:30-6pm
|PETRONAS Canada Free Skate
|Pomeroy Sport Centre
|1 pm
|Frozen John Fun Footrace - check in at 12pm - fee required
|Begins at Centennial Park
|1-3 pm
|80’s Ski Lodge Retro Youth Bowling Event - Free for ages 12-18
|Fort Bowling Lanes
|4:30 - 7:30pm
|Balloon Twisting - with Wiggy’s Creations
|Centennial Park Tent
|4:30-7:30pm
|Chamber of Commerce presents: Free Carnival Games
|Centennial Park Tent
|6pm
|Glow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies Fitness
|Beatton Provincial Park
|6pm
|Fire & Ice Closing Ceremony
|Centennial Park
|7pm
Monday Schedule
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|MNP Ice Slides
|Centennial Park
|11am - 3pm
|Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
|Bert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
|11am - 3pm
|Guided Family Day Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies Fitness
|Beatton Provincial Park
|12-4pm
|KEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural Space
|Centennial Park
|12-10pm
|Amazing Escapes Family Day Special - Fees apply
|Amazing Escapes FSJ
|1 - 4pm
|Bergen Financial Free Family Swim
|North Peace Leisure Pool