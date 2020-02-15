2020 Fort St. John High on Ice Winter Festival Day 2 Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s day two of the annual High on Ice Winter Festival. There are a number of events happening on Saturday in Fort St. John to celebrate including the Mayors Carving Challenge, Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides, Free Snowshoeing, Soup Stock, Live Music and more.

See the full event schedule below.

Make sure to put on a few extra layers before heading out to the High on Ice Winter Festival. The forecast says the high will reach minus 10, but with the wind chill could it could feel more like minus 27 Saturday morning and minus 18 in the afternoon.

Make sure to follow the City of Fort St. John Recreation Page on Facebook for details on any event changes due to weather. For full event details visit the City’s website.

Saturday Schedule

Sunday Schedule

Monday Schedule