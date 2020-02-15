News

2020 Fort St. John High on Ice Winter Festival Day 2 Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s day two of the annual High on Ice Winter Festival.  There are a number of events happening on Saturday in Fort St. John to celebrate including the Mayors Carving Challenge, Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides, Free Snowshoeing, Soup Stock, Live Music and more.

See the full event schedule below.

Make sure to put on a few extra layers before heading out to the High on Ice Winter Festival. The forecast says the high will reach minus 10, but with the wind chill could it could feel more like minus 27 Saturday morning and minus 18 in the afternoon.

Make sure to follow the City of Fort St. John Recreation Page on Facebook for details on any event changes due to weather.  For full event details visit the City’s website.

Saturday Schedule

TimeEventLocation
All DayProfessional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & BonfireCentennial Park
All DayCurling Bonspiel – must pre-registerFort St. John Curling Rink
9am-2pmMayors Carving ChallengeCentennial Park
10amKEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural SpaceCentennial Park
10am - 4pmCommunity Ice Carving Competition – must pre-registerCentennial Park
10am - 3pm“Conquer the Cold” Wim Hof Workshop – must pre-register9031 100th Ave
10am - 2pmFree Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army CadetsKin Park (96 Street Access)
11am - 6pmDodgeball Tournament – must pre-registerKids Arena Fieldhouse
11am - 3pmLive MusicCentennial Park Tents
11am - 4pmMeet the SnowyDream Siberian HuskiesCentennial Park
11am - 3pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
11am - 3pmNEAT Presents: Soup Stock – remember your mug and spoon!Centennial Park Tents
12 - 2pmEngage Sport North: Obstacle CourseCentennial Park
12 - 4pmFace Painting - with Fancy Face and Funstastic FacesCentennial Park Tents
5 - 8pmLive MusicCentennial Park Tents
5 - 8pmPizza & Pint – with Beards Brewing (19+)Centennial Park Tents
5:30pmSunrise Rotary: Evening Under the Stars Gala – Tickets RequiredPomeroy Hotel
6pmGlow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies FitnessBeatton Provincial Park
6pmDinner & Dance with Sweetwater – Tickets RequiredFort St. John Curling Rink
7pmLaugh your Ice Off – Tickets RequiredLido Theatre
7:15pmEngage Sport North: Try Sledge Hockey & BroomballPomeroy Sport Centre - West Rink

Sunday Schedule

TimeEventLocation
All DayProfessional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & BonfireCentennial Park
8am - 3pmBackcountry Ice Fishing Derby – register on siteCharlie Lake Rotary Boat Launch
10am - 2pmFree Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army CadetsKin Park (96 Street Access)
11am - 3pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
11am - 3pmFREE Bouncing Beans sessionKids Arena Fieldhouse
11am - 3pmLive Music in the ParkCentennial Park Tents
11 amStorywalk & Snowshoe – with FSJ Public LibraryCentennial Park
12pmKEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural SpaceCentennial Park
12-2:30 & 3:30-6pmPETRONAS Canada Free SkatePomeroy Sport Centre
1 pmFrozen John Fun Footrace - check in at 12pm - fee requiredBegins at Centennial Park
1-3 pm80’s Ski Lodge Retro Youth Bowling Event - Free for ages 12-18Fort Bowling Lanes
4:30 - 7:30pmBalloon Twisting - with Wiggy’s CreationsCentennial Park Tent
4:30-7:30pmChamber of Commerce presents: Free Carnival GamesCentennial Park Tent
6pmGlow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies FitnessBeatton Provincial Park
6pmFire & Ice Closing CeremonyCentennial Park
Monday Schedule

TimeEventLocation
All DayMNP Ice SlidesCentennial Park
11am - 3pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
11am - 3pmGuided Family Day Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies FitnessBeatton Provincial Park
12-4pmKEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural SpaceCentennial Park
12-10pmAmazing Escapes Family Day Special - Fees applyAmazing Escapes FSJ
1 - 4pmBergen Financial Free Family SwimNorth Peace Leisure Pool
