News

2020 Fort St. John High on Ice Winter Festival Day 3 Schedule

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Emission-cutting targets a trend with benefits for oilsands firms, observers say

CALGARY — In one of his last interactions with reporters before retiring as CEO of Calgary-based Imperial Oil Ltd., veteran oilman...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

2020 Fort St. John High on Ice Winter Festival Day 3 Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s day three of the annual High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St....
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

TYENDINAGA, Ont. — Hours of talks between the federal government and representatives of the Mohawk First Nation ended with...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s day three of the annual High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St. John. The weather will remain cold Sunday with the wind making things feel more like minus 32 in the morning and minus 25 in the afternoon.  Make sure to dress appropriately, and you’ll still be able to enjoy the day.

The Fire & Ice Closing ceremony will happen today at 6 p.m.  The ice carving team will light up the ice town in Centennial Park to mark the end of the event.

Events today include the Backcountry Ice Fishing tournament at Charlie Lake, the Frozen John Foot Race, a free swim at the NP Leisure Pool and learn about local indigenous heritage by attending the Kema Experiences Cultural Space in Centennial Park.  See the full event schedule below.

- Advertisement -

In the Mayor’s Ice Carving Challenge on Saturday, the District of Taylor won with its ice sculpture of curling rocks, to promote the B.C. Winter Games.

Members of the District of Taylor Council with their winning sculpture.

There are lots of events happening Sunday.  See the full schedule below.

Advertisement

TimeEventLocation
All DayProfessional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & BonfireCentennial Park
8am - 3pmBackcountry Ice Fishing Derby – register on siteCharlie Lake Rotary Boat Launch
10am - 2pmFree Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army CadetsKin Park (96 Street Access)
11am - 3pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
11am - 3pmFREE Bouncing Beans sessionKids Arena Fieldhouse
11am - 3pmLive Music in the ParkCentennial Park Tents
11 amStorywalk & Snowshoe – with FSJ Public LibraryCentennial Park
12pmKEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural SpaceCentennial Park
12-2:30 & 3:30-6pmPETRONAS Canada Free SkatePomeroy Sport Centre
1 pmFrozen John Fun Footrace - check in at 12pm - fee requiredBegins at Centennial Park
1-3 pm80’s Ski Lodge Retro Youth Bowling Event - Free for ages 12-18Fort Bowling Lanes
4:30 - 7:30pmBalloon Twisting - with Wiggy’s CreationsCentennial Park Tent
4:30-7:30pmChamber of Commerce presents: Free Carnival GamesCentennial Park Tent
6pmGlow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies FitnessBeatton Provincial Park
6pmFire & Ice Closing CeremonyCentennial Park
7pm

Previous articleMinister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation
Next articleEmission-cutting targets a trend with benefits for oilsands firms, observers say

More Articles Like This

Emission-cutting targets a trend with benefits for oilsands firms, observers say

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — In one of his last interactions with reporters before retiring as CEO of Calgary-based Imperial Oil Ltd., veteran oilman Rich Kruger was typically plain-spoken when...
Read more

Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
TYENDINAGA, Ont. — Hours of talks between the federal government and representatives of the Mohawk First Nation ended with "modest progress" Saturday evening, Indigenous Services...
Read more

RCMP looking for the owner of found property

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP are looking for the owners or property found on Saturday, February 15, 2020. On February 15, 2020, Fort...
Read more

A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipeline protesters across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
RCMP began enforcing an injunction earlier this month that prevents interference with construction of a $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. Here is...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv