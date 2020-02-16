2020 Fort St. John High on Ice Winter Festival Day 3 Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s day three of the annual High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St. John. The weather will remain cold Sunday with the wind making things feel more like minus 32 in the morning and minus 25 in the afternoon. Make sure to dress appropriately, and you’ll still be able to enjoy the day.
The Fire & Ice Closing ceremony will happen today at 6 p.m. The ice carving team will light up the ice town in Centennial Park to mark the end of the event.
Events today include the Backcountry Ice Fishing tournament at Charlie Lake, the Frozen John Foot Race, a free swim at the NP Leisure Pool and learn about local indigenous heritage by attending the Kema Experiences Cultural Space in Centennial Park. See the full event schedule below.
In the Mayor’s Ice Carving Challenge on Saturday, the District of Taylor won with its ice sculpture of curling rocks, to promote the B.C. Winter Games.
There are lots of events happening Sunday. See the full schedule below.
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|Professional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & Bonfire
|Centennial Park
|8am - 3pm
|Backcountry Ice Fishing Derby – register on site
|Charlie Lake Rotary Boat Launch
|10am - 2pm
|Free Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army Cadets
|Kin Park (96 Street Access)
|11am - 3pm
|Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
|Bert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
|11am - 3pm
|FREE Bouncing Beans session
|Kids Arena Fieldhouse
|11am - 3pm
|Live Music in the Park
|Centennial Park Tents
|11 am
|Storywalk & Snowshoe – with FSJ Public Library
|Centennial Park
|12pm
|KEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural Space
|Centennial Park
|12-2:30 & 3:30-6pm
|PETRONAS Canada Free Skate
|Pomeroy Sport Centre
|1 pm
|Frozen John Fun Footrace - check in at 12pm - fee required
|Begins at Centennial Park
|1-3 pm
|80’s Ski Lodge Retro Youth Bowling Event - Free for ages 12-18
|Fort Bowling Lanes
|4:30 - 7:30pm
|Balloon Twisting - with Wiggy’s Creations
|Centennial Park Tent
|4:30-7:30pm
|Chamber of Commerce presents: Free Carnival Games
|Centennial Park Tent
|6pm
|Glow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies Fitness
|Beatton Provincial Park
|6pm
|Fire & Ice Closing Ceremony
|Centennial Park
|7pm