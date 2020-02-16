2020 Fort St. John High on Ice Winter Festival Day 3 Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s day three of the annual High on Ice Winter Festival in Fort St. John. The weather will remain cold Sunday with the wind making things feel more like minus 32 in the morning and minus 25 in the afternoon. Make sure to dress appropriately, and you’ll still be able to enjoy the day.

The Fire & Ice Closing ceremony will happen today at 6 p.m. The ice carving team will light up the ice town in Centennial Park to mark the end of the event.

Events today include the Backcountry Ice Fishing tournament at Charlie Lake, the Frozen John Foot Race, a free swim at the NP Leisure Pool and learn about local indigenous heritage by attending the Kema Experiences Cultural Space in Centennial Park. See the full event schedule below.

In the Mayor’s Ice Carving Challenge on Saturday, the District of Taylor won with its ice sculpture of curling rocks, to promote the B.C. Winter Games.

There are lots of events happening Sunday. See the full schedule below.