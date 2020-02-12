2020 High On Ice Schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2020 High on Ice Winter Fest gets underway this Friday at 4 p.m. The official opening ceremonies start at 6:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will include a fire show and single block light-up.
See the full event schedule below.
Friday Schedule
|Time
|Event
|Location
|4 pm
|Professional Single Block Ice Carving (until 6pm) MNP Ice Slides - OPEN Bonfire Free 8oz. hot chocolate until 7:30 pm – Brought to you by The Canadian Grind KEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural Space
|Centennial Park
|5 pm
|Live Music (5-6:30pm) Pizza & Pint – with Beards Brewing (19+) KID ZONE - Face Painting Balloon Twisting, free popcorn, Frozen John, & MORE
|Centennial Park Tents
|6:30 pm
|Opening Ceremonies: Mayor Ackerman’s Remarks, carving team introductions, Single Block Light-up, and Fire Show
|Centennial Park Stage
|7-8 pm
|Live Music
|Centennial Park Stage
|3:30-5pm and 6-8pm
|Two for one skating - Regular admission rates apply
|Pomeroy Sport Centre - Oval
|6 pm
|Curling Bonspiel – must pre-register
|Fort St. John Curling Rink
|6:30 - 10 pm
|Two for one Swimming - Regular admission rates apply
|North Peace Leisure Pool
|7 pm
|“Laugh your ice off” Comedy Show – Tickets Required
|Lido Theatre
|8 pm
|"Huskies vs. Fairview Flyers (Fan Appreciation Night)"
|North Peace Arena
Saturday Schedule
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|Professional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & Bonfire
|Centennial Park
|All Day
|Curling Bonspiel – must pre-register
|Fort St. John Curling Rink
|9am-2pm
|Mayors Carving Challenge
|Centennial Park
|10am
|KEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural Space
|Centennial Park
|10am - 4pm
|Community Ice Carving Competition – must pre-register
|Centennial Park
|10am - 3pm
|“Conquer the Cold” Wim Hof Workshop – must pre-register
|9031 100th Ave
|10am - 2pm
|Free Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army Cadets
|Kin Park (96 Street Access)
|11am - 6pm
|Dodgeball Tournament – must pre-register
|Kids Arena Fieldhouse
|11am - 3pm
|Live Music
|Centennial Park Tents
|11am - 4pm
|Meet the SnowyDream Siberian Huskies
|Centennial Park
|11am - 3pm
|Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
|Bert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
|11am - 3pm
|NEAT Presents: Soup Stock – remember your mug and spoon!
|Centennial Park Tents
|12 - 2pm
|Engage Sport North: Obstacle Course
|Centennial Park
|12 - 4pm
|Face Painting - with Fancy Face and Funstastic Faces
|Centennial Park Tents
|5 - 8pm
|Live Music
|Centennial Park Tents
|5 - 8pm
|Pizza & Pint – with Beards Brewing (19+)
|Centennial Park Tents
|5:30pm
|Sunrise Rotary: Evening Under the Stars Gala – Tickets Required
|Pomeroy Hotel
|6pm
|Glow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies Fitness
|Beatton Provincial Park
|6pm
|Dinner & Dance with Sweetwater – Tickets Required
|Fort St. John Curling Rink
|7pm
|Laugh your Ice Off – Tickets Required
|Lido Theatre
|7:15pm
|Engage Sport North: Try Sledge Hockey & Broomball
|Pomeroy Sport Centre - West Rink
Sunday Schedule
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|Professional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & Bonfire
|Centennial Park
|8am - 3pm
|Backcountry Ice Fishing Derby – register on site
|Charlie Lake Rotary Boat Launch
|10am - 2pm
|Free Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army Cadets
|Kin Park (96 Street Access)
|11am - 3pm
|Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
|Bert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
|11am - 3pm
|FREE Bouncing Beans session
|Kids Arena Fieldhouse
|11am - 3pm
|Live Music in the Park
|Centennial Park Tents
|11 am
|Storywalk & Snowshoe – with FSJ Public Library
|Centennial Park
|12pm
|KEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural Space
|Centennial Park
|12-2:30 & 3:30-6pm
|PETRONAS Canada Free Skate
|Pomeroy Sport Centre
|1 pm
|Frozen John Fun Footrace - check in at 12pm - fee required
|Begins at Centennial Park
|1-3 pm
|80’s Ski Lodge Retro Youth Bowling Event - Free for ages 12-18
|Fort Bowling Lanes
|4:30 - 7:30pm
|Balloon Twisting - with Wiggy’s Creations
|Centennial Park Tent
|4:30-7:30pm
|Chamber of Commerce presents: Free Carnival Games
|Centennial Park Tent
|6pm
|Glow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies Fitness
|Beatton Provincial Park
|6pm
|Fire & Ice Closing Ceremony
|Centennial Park
|7pm
Monday Schedule
|Time
|Event
|Location
|All Day
|MNP Ice Slides
|Centennial Park
|11am - 3pm
|Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides
|Bert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
|11am - 3pm
|Guided Family Day Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies Fitness
|Beatton Provincial Park
|12-4pm
|KEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural Space
|Centennial Park
|12-10pm
|Amazing Escapes Family Day Special - Fees apply
|Amazing Escapes FSJ
|1 - 4pm
|Bergen Financial Free Family Swim
|North Peace Leisure Pool