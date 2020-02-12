News

2020 High On Ice Schedule

The annual slides are back at the High on Ice Winter Fest.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2020 High on Ice Winter Fest gets underway this Friday at 4 p.m. The official opening ceremonies start at 6:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will include a fire show and single block light-up.

See the full event schedule below.

Friday Schedule

TimeEventLocation
4 pmProfessional Single Block Ice Carving (until 6pm) MNP Ice Slides - OPEN Bonfire Free 8oz. hot chocolate until 7:30 pm – Brought to you by The Canadian Grind KEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural SpaceCentennial Park
5 pmLive Music (5-6:30pm) Pizza & Pint – with Beards Brewing (19+) KID ZONE - Face Painting Balloon Twisting, free popcorn, Frozen John, & MORECentennial Park Tents
6:30 pmOpening Ceremonies: Mayor Ackerman’s Remarks, carving team introductions, Single Block Light-up, and Fire ShowCentennial Park Stage
7-8 pmLive MusicCentennial Park Stage
3:30-5pm and 6-8pmTwo for one skating - Regular admission rates applyPomeroy Sport Centre - Oval
6 pmCurling Bonspiel – must pre-registerFort St. John Curling Rink
6:30 - 10 pmTwo for one Swimming - Regular admission rates applyNorth Peace Leisure Pool
7 pm“Laugh your ice off” Comedy Show – Tickets RequiredLido Theatre
8 pm"Huskies vs. Fairview Flyers (Fan Appreciation Night)"North Peace Arena

Saturday Schedule

TimeEventLocation
All DayProfessional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & BonfireCentennial Park
All DayCurling Bonspiel – must pre-registerFort St. John Curling Rink
9am-2pmMayors Carving ChallengeCentennial Park
10amKEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural SpaceCentennial Park
10am - 4pmCommunity Ice Carving Competition – must pre-registerCentennial Park
10am - 3pm“Conquer the Cold” Wim Hof Workshop – must pre-register9031 100th Ave
10am - 2pmFree Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army CadetsKin Park (96 Street Access)
11am - 6pmDodgeball Tournament – must pre-registerKids Arena Fieldhouse
11am - 3pmLive MusicCentennial Park Tents
11am - 4pmMeet the SnowyDream Siberian HuskiesCentennial Park
11am - 3pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
11am - 3pmNEAT Presents: Soup Stock – remember your mug and spoon!Centennial Park Tents
12 - 2pmEngage Sport North: Obstacle CourseCentennial Park
12 - 4pmFace Painting - with Fancy Face and Funstastic FacesCentennial Park Tents
5 - 8pmLive MusicCentennial Park Tents
5 - 8pmPizza & Pint – with Beards Brewing (19+)Centennial Park Tents
5:30pmSunrise Rotary: Evening Under the Stars Gala – Tickets RequiredPomeroy Hotel
6pmGlow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies FitnessBeatton Provincial Park
6pmDinner & Dance with Sweetwater – Tickets RequiredFort St. John Curling Rink
7pmLaugh your Ice Off – Tickets RequiredLido Theatre
7:15pmEngage Sport North: Try Sledge Hockey & BroomballPomeroy Sport Centre - West Rink

Sunday Schedule

TimeEventLocation
All DayProfessional Ice Carving, MNP Ice Slides & BonfireCentennial Park
8am - 3pmBackcountry Ice Fishing Derby – register on siteCharlie Lake Rotary Boat Launch
10am - 2pmFree Snowshoeing - with the 2276 Army CadetsKin Park (96 Street Access)
11am - 3pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
11am - 3pmFREE Bouncing Beans sessionKids Arena Fieldhouse
11am - 3pmLive Music in the ParkCentennial Park Tents
11 amStorywalk & Snowshoe – with FSJ Public LibraryCentennial Park
12pmKEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural SpaceCentennial Park
12-2:30 & 3:30-6pmPETRONAS Canada Free SkatePomeroy Sport Centre
1 pmFrozen John Fun Footrace - check in at 12pm - fee requiredBegins at Centennial Park
1-3 pm80’s Ski Lodge Retro Youth Bowling Event - Free for ages 12-18Fort Bowling Lanes
4:30 - 7:30pmBalloon Twisting - with Wiggy’s CreationsCentennial Park Tent
4:30-7:30pmChamber of Commerce presents: Free Carnival GamesCentennial Park Tent
6pmGlow in the Dark Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies FitnessBeatton Provincial Park
6pmFire & Ice Closing CeremonyCentennial Park
7pm

Monday Schedule

TimeEventLocation
All DayMNP Ice SlidesCentennial Park
11am - 3pmHorse Drawn Sleigh RidesBert Ambrose Elementary/Kin Park
11am - 3pmGuided Family Day Snowshoe Tour - with Northern Rockies FitnessBeatton Provincial Park
12-4pmKEMA Experiences: Indigenous Cultural SpaceCentennial Park
12-10pmAmazing Escapes Family Day Special - Fees applyAmazing Escapes FSJ
1 - 4pmBergen Financial Free Family SwimNorth Peace Leisure Pool
